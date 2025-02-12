Every Northern Ireland council to increase rates by more than inflation

Belfast City Council said increases in National Insurance had contributed to a 5.99% increase in the district rate. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

Northern Ireland’s local councils have increased rates by more than inflation despite householders still trying to recover from the cost of living crisis.

Belfast City Council has topped the inflation busting list, increasing its rate by 5.99% - more than twice the 2.5% rate of inflation.

Inflation reflects the level of price rises and is used to award cost of living wage increases.

Mid Ulster District Council has set the second-highest rate so far at 5.1%, with Antrim and Newtownabbey at 4.96% and Derry & Strabane at 4.92%.

As of Tuesday, the lowest rates increase set is 3.65%, struck by both Ards and North Down District Council and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is due to strike theirs this week with an increase of 3.99%, according to reports.

The rates that households pay is a combination of the District Rate set by councils and Regional Rates, set by the Stormont Executive.

Defending the increase, a BCC council spokesperson said: “We remain committed to generating further efficiency savings in the next year, while also delivering on our community plan for the city, prioritising action on core council services and facilities, and delivering on our investment ambitions.”

They added that elected members agreed this year’s rate could be re-examined up until February 15, should extra funds become available from Stormont to cover increases in National Insurance contributions.

Rates set by councils for 2025/26

Belfast City Council - 5.99%

Mid Ulster District Council – 5.1%

Derry City and Strabane District Council - 4.92%

Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council – 4.96%

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council (LCC) – 3.99%

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council - 3.99%

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council (NMDD) – 3.98%

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council – 3.76%

Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council – 3.65%

Ards and North Down Borough Council – 3.65%

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council – TBC

Homeowners in the Derry and Strabane are facing a 4.92% increase.

Following a council meeting on Monday, a spokesperson for the local authority said the rise covered the “significant statutory financial challenges” it faced, along with a 1.5% rates investment towards “a hugely ambitious” capital programme.

They said national insurance increases in the recent UK budget had added an extra £1.1m to the council pay bill, having a “direct 1.21% impact on rates bills” without any extra funding from Treasury.

Other cost pressures included the council taking over management at Creggan Reservoir.

After investment secured through the “transformative” City Deal and Inclusive Future Fund, the spokesperson said that financing of up to £100m would go towards two strategic leisure applications in Templemore and Strabane.

Council today agreed its budget for the incoming 2025/26 financial year & set a District rate increase for ratepayers of 4.92% to cover statutory financial challenges with a focus on financing the hugely ambitious capital strategy.

Read more here - https://t.co/jkVqgWfer6 pic.twitter.com/Tm8Ngua5pc — Derry Strabane Cncl (@dcsdcouncil) February 10, 2025

Tonight, we have struck what we expect will be the lowest domestic district rate in NI & one of the lowest non-domestic rates.



📽️Watch this short reel https://t.co/Wurwt8L3x3 to understand more about the rates you pay & how we plan to use them in 2025/26



— LCCC (@lisburnccc) February 6, 2025

Last week, a Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council spokesperson said they had expected their 3.99% rate would be the lowest domestic district rate – equating to around an extra £21 a year for households.

Chair of the council’s Corporate Services Committee, Councillor Nicholas Trimble, said the multi-million-pound investment in the new Dundonald International Ice Bowl would create jobs and grow tourism and said the 2024 Christmas programme had attracted 145,000 visitors to the city centre.

He added that all leisure activity prices had been frozen for the third consecutive year.

Tonight Council struck the District Rate for the incoming financial year at 3.98%.



Tonight Council struck the District Rate for the incoming financial year at 3.98%.

The District Rate pays for the services delivered by the Council. It also supports the delivery of projects that will transform our communities to bring important benefits and opportunities within…

Households in Newry, Mourne and Down have been given at 3.98%.

Council chairperson Pete Byrne said increases in National Insurance had been absorbed in the rate as well as “ongoing year-on-year cuts to the Rates Support Grant”.

He said the council had also agreed to invest in more street cleansing with six new street-sweeping vehicles operated by 12 more staff and 25 solar-powered “smart bins” that compact and issue an alert when full.

Enhanced planning services are to encourage further development of new build and regeneration projects, while upgrades are also on the way for outdoor sports facilities in Downpatrick, Newcastle and Newry.

At a Special Council Meeting held in The Townhall, Enniskillen on Thurs 6 February 2025, the Council agreed its revenue budget, Capital Programme & District Rate for 2025-26



More info👉https://t.co/DZUPUa0TJt



At a Special Council Meeting held in The Townhall, Enniskillen on Thurs 6 February 2025, the Council agreed its revenue budget, Capital Programme & District Rate for 2025-26

Residents in the Fermanagh and Omagh can expect an “ambitious £31.25m capital investment programme” being offered in return, to be supplemented by an extra £22.7m in outside funding.

Proposed capital projects are to include Leisure Centre upgrades across the District, Town centre regeneration and development works at waste facilities.

Causeway, Coast and Glens has cited “significant financial pressures” like utility, insurance and inflation putting “a considerable strain on revenue.”

“Council being no different to our hard-working businesses in this regard, is unable to simply absorb these pressures,” they said.

“In fact, without this additional burden, Council could have struck a rate increase of approximately 2.25%.”

Council has tonight struck its new District Rate for April 2025 – March 2026 at 3.65%.



The figure, was agreed by Elected Members at a special meeting on Thursday 6th February 2025.



Council has tonight struck its new District Rate for April 2025 – March 2026 at 3.65%.

The figure, was agreed by Elected Members at a special meeting on Thursday 6th February 2025.

Waste management was a particular concern, with the council’s last operational landfill site now closed – meaning all waste has to be dealt with via third party contracts.

“Uncertainty” around the Rates Support Grant from the Department for Communities was also cited along with “inherited borrowings” up to nearly £46m.

Improvements were listed as the public realm project in Ballymoney and a major refurbishment of Red Bay pier.

Capital investment will use a £72m Growth Deal and a recently confirmed Coleraine Future Town Fund bringing nearly £20m of investment over 10 years.

A contract has also been awarded for a new leisure centre in Ballycastle, thanks to £8.1m from the UK Government’s Levelling Up fund.

Ards and North Down Mayor Alistair Cathcart pointed to investment in Newtownards Citizen’s Hub and the Bangor Waterfront Scheme – along with a “vacant to vibrant” scheme to revitalise derelict commercial properties.

Money from the Belfast City Deal will also support an “Innovation Hub at Holywood” along with green projects like added electric vehicle charging points.