Established religion in Britain will become Islam or Catholic, says ex-MP John Taylor

A veteran unionist politician known for his provocative online posts has warned that “uncontrolled immigration” is threatening the status of the Church of England.

Posting on Thursday, Lord Kilclooney (John Taylor) said: “England is already a ‘heathen nation,’ in time the Church of England will be disestablished.

“With uncontrolled immigration the established religion will become Islam or Roman Catholic!”

He further commented: “In England it is interesting that Evangelical Churches have recently replaced the Roman Catholics as the second largest Christian Religion - this is mainly due to the growth of African Evangelical Churches!”

Earlier this month, Lord Kilclooney faced criticism for appearing to question the innocence of 15 Catholics killed in north Belfast in the McGurk’s Bar atrocity.

The victims, who included two children, were killed when the UVF detonated a bomb in the North Queen Street bar in December 1971.

Mr Taylor was a Stormont minister at the time and wrongly blamed the IRA.

Posting on X earlier this month, he again questioned the innocence of the victims

Other controversial social media posts over the years from Lord Kilclooney have famously included referring to the former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as “the Indian,” and claiming that nationalists and unionists were not political equals.