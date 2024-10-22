Enda’s legacy lives on ten years on from drink driver death

Enda Dolan (18) who was killed after being hit by a drink and drug driver in south Belfast in October 2014

Life these days of full of ‘what ifs’ for Peter Dolan, the proud father of talented runner and musician Enda who lost his life 10 years ago after being hit by a drink and drug driver.

Enda (18), from Killyclogher in Co Tyrone, was walking to his student accommodation in south Belfast when he was knocked down in October 2014.

David Lee Stewart, who had consumed drink and drugs, drove with the teenager on the roof of his van for about 800 yards before stopping.

He admitted five offences including dangerous driving causing the teenager’s death and was initially sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison followed by the same period on licence.

The seven-year sentence was later increased on appeal to nine, with half again to be served behind bars.

Since then, Enda’s family have campaigned for tougher sentences for drink and drug drivers, a fight they are still struggling with today.

Meanwhile, Enda’s legacy also lives on through the Enda Dolan Foundation and Run for Enda, a local running group which was set up in the months following their young son’s death.

This Sunday, 30 runners from the group are to take on the Dublin Marathon in an effort to raise money for the Air Ambulance charity, and mark 10 years since Enda’s life was taken.

“In any anniversary you always look back to the day it happened and the tragedy itself,” Peter told The Irish News.

“You’re wondering what sort of lad Enda would be and what would he look like and what would he be doing as a career.

“Would he still be running? He was a very accomplished guitar player, would he be in a band?

“You think about things like that and what those 10 years would have brought if he was still alive.

“There is a lot of sadness whenever you reflect like that and there are a lot of what ifs.”

Proud dad Peter, along with mum Niamh, say their son’s legacy lives on today, although the success of the foundation and Run for Enda is “bittersweet”.

“Enda was a keen runner with his school Omagh CBS, he had an Ulster senior medal along with another group of runners in the cross country.

Some of the runners from the Run for Enda group who will take on the Dublin Marathon this Sunday

“He enjoyed running and took part in the Omagh Half Marathon here and all the local 5 and 10k races.

“His legacy lives on in Run for Enda and the Enda Dolan Foundation and everything we do there.”

“You see the success of Run for Enda and how it has grown over the years and it’s bittersweet for us. It’s fantastic to see people achieving their goals, whether it be losing weight or getting a better place whenever they take up the running.

“Those guys wouldn’t be doing it only for the tragedy, but you look at the positives and look at what it has brought to many, many people. It’s a great legacy to have for him.”

While the Dolans have campaigned for harsher sentences for those drivers who cause death through drink or drugs, they have yet to see that come to fruition. The current maximum jail sentence is 14 years, with new legislation aiming to increase that to 20 years.

Enda Dolan with his parents Niamh and Peter celebrating his 18th birthday

“Justice Minister Naomi Long has promised the current sentencing will be changed, we just hope that it will be sooner rather than later,” Peter adds.

“It seems to be taking forever and we’re just frustrated at the length of time that it takes to get things done in Northern Ireland.

“It’s not going to change anything for us, but it will help some other family when they’re standing outside court and have a bad sentence handed down to them when they’ve lost their loved one.”