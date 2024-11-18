Elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by a car in west Belfast crash

The incident took place in the Hannahstown Hill area on Saturday evening.

A woman in her 70s has died and another person was injured after being hit by a car in a crash in west Belfast.

The crash, which took place in the Hannahstown Hill area on Saturday evening, involved a silver Volkswagen Tiguan and a grey Ford Kuga.

“Police received a report, shortly after 6.50pm, that two pedestrians had been struck by a vehicle in the Hannahstown Hill area,” said Inspector Cherith Adair from the Collision Investigation Unit.

“Officers attended, alongside our colleagues from partner emergency services and established that the vehicle had been involved in a collision with the pedestrians and a second vehicle.

“Sadly, one of the pedestrians, a female in her 70’s, later died from her injuries in hospital,” she added.

“The second female pedestrian received treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, while the vehicle drivers were uninjured.

Police investigations are ongoing and they are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has any footage of the collision to contact them on 101, quoting reference 1355 of 09/11/24.