‘Eat’ plea as hunger striker Patrick Ward nears death - On This Day in 1975

February 8 1975

PATRICK Ward, one of six hunger strikers moved from Portlaoise Prison to the Curragh Camp, was said last night to be “near death”. At the same time, another bid was made to end the protest. It came from Lady Wicklow, chairperson of the Women’s Voluntary Emergency Services, who said the organisation had sent a special messenger to Portlaoise and the Curragh.

Lady Wicklow said: “Ireland has seldom needed so urgently the dedication of those who are prepared to pay the ultimate price. True martyrdom can never be deliberately sought. There is no Christian virtue or true heroism in self-imposed death and the consequent suffering of family and friends”.

She added: “We appeal to those who are now expressing their readiness to serve Ireland unto death, rather to live and work and so unite us all in the building of the just society we desire. We pledge ourselves to this cause”.

Lady Wicklow’s appeal follows the discovery yesterday of explosives and other escape tools during a search at Portlaoise Jail, the centre of the hunger strike by the Provisional IRA.

A Government spokesman said: “It is quite clear that an attempt to effect an escape was in an advanced state of preparation”.

As the escape tools were found, trouble broke out inside the jail. Prisoners on the ground floor threw out cell furniture and caused considerable damage.

News of the escape bid was disclosed as the Cabinet met for the third time in 48 hours. On their agenda was the reported death threats to two Ministers, if any of the 16 hunger strikers died.

The escape plan announced was thought in Dublin last night to have delayed official Government comment on the threat.

Details of the finds were disclosed:

A few ounces of explosives stuffed inside the ventilator shaft of an IRA man’s cell;

Two saws, three hammers, two chisels, two iron bars, a rope ladder, three sheet ropes, a meat hook, a knife, two screwdrivers, 69 saw blades, a saw handle, a knife handle and part of a staircase banister.

All had been taken from the prison craft shop.

Security men also found three sets of keys to gates in the jail but all locks have been changed since the keys were snatched from prison officers during the riot last December.

The would-be escapers had also stored pieces of broken furniture as probable weapons.

Seeking political prisoner status, IRA prisoners in Portlaoise Prison embarked on riots and then hunger strikes which were subsequently called off once Patrick Ward was admitted to hospital in critical condition.