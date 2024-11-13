Éamon Phoenix: Enduring legacy of late historian honoured in unveiling of new website and archives

Dr Martin Mansergh addresses the packed room at the launch of the Éamon Phoenix Foundation website and archives. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

The enduring legacy of Éamon Phoenix has been marked with the unveiling of a website and archives honouring the historian’s contribution to Irish history.

Launched by the Dr Éamon Phoenix Foundation on Tuesday, it is hoped the new initiative will promote mutual understanding and reconciliation in Ireland through the study of history.

The charity was established to preserve and build upon the legacy of Dr Phoenix, an Irish News columnist, acclaimed author and broadcaster, who died in November 2022, aged 69.

The late historian Dr Eamon Phoenix. PICTURE: HUGH RUSSELL

It aims to bring together the strands of Dr Phoenix’s life and work to preserve and enhance his memory.

The website features tributes, images and videos of Dr Phoenix, other archive records of his work and details the foundation’s mission.

The Irish News, with whom the historian had a close relationship, has donated material from its archives, including photos and copies of many of his popular ‘On This Day’ column and State Papers contributions.

The plan is to add further to the archive of Dr Phoenix’s work over time, to build a substantial body of his work.

The website and archives were unveiled at the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) in Belfast by Martin Mansergh, former Fianna Fáil minister and adviser to a number of taoisigh.

“Éamon was a superb historian and a wonderful daily communicator of relevant events in the past,” said Dr Mansergh.

The website and archives were unveiled at Northern Ireland’s Public Record Office (PRONI). PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

“His work underlined the importance of the maximum achievable balance and objectivity, particularly where historical perspectives can be very conflicted.

“He made a major contribution to the success of the centenary commemorations of the new political landscape that emerged in Ireland in the period between 1912 and 1923, bringing people together with very diverse backgrounds and outlooks.”

Alice Phoenix, wife of the late historian, spoke at the launch. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Alice Phoenix, wife of the late historian and chair of the trustees, spoke about her husband and outlined the foundation’s aims and objectives for the future.

“We plan to not just preserve Éamon’s wonderful legacy, but also to enhance it by promoting mutual understanding and reconciliation in Ireland through the study of history,” she said.

“Going forward, the foundation plans to further develop plans for Eamon’s archive and to announce initiatives to facilitate the professional study of history as a way of fostering a deeper understanding of the past.

“Our thanks go out to everyone who has helped us get to this point so far, in particular our trustees and patron, the Irish News and PRONI.”

Micky Harte was among those who attended. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

The event, which took place at PRONI, where Dr Phoenix had been a regular visitor, not least for the annual release of the Cabinet Papers, was attended by Dominic Fitzpatrick, chief executive of Irish News owner IntoMedia, consulting editor Jim Fitzpatrick, former GAA manager Mickey Harte and numerous broadcasters and journalists.

Communities minister Gordon Lyons, in a video message, paid tribute to Dr Phoenix.

“As minister, with a keen personal interest in history, and heritage I am delighted to add my support for the foundation’s aims to promote the study of history, as a way of fostering a deeper understanding of the past and promoting reconciliation,” he said.

Dr Martin Mansergh pictured with Eamon Phoenix's wife Alice, daughter Mary Alice and granddaughter Nicole. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Please visit www.eamonphoenixfoundation.com for information.