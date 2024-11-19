DUP’s Gordon Lyons in apology after Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl accuses him of ‘aggressively’ telling her to sit down

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said he was content to apologise for remarks he made to an MLA

A Stormont minister has apologised after an MLA complained he had “aggressively” told her to sit down.

Alliance Party MLA Kate Nicholl said the comments were made to her by DUP Communities Minister Gordon Lyons during a debate on childcare funding at the Northern Ireland Assembly on Monday.

On Tuesday, Stormont Speaker Edwin Poots said there clearly had been instances the previous day when members “fell short of our standard of debate”.

At the start of Assembly business on Tuesday, Ms Nicholl raised a point of order with the Speaker.

She said: “Can the Speaker make a judgment on whether the Communities Minister was guilty of a breach of good order in the Assembly chamber yesterday when he aggressively told me to sit down when I was seeking clarity around Alliance Party position in support of funding of childcare.”

Mr Poots said his office was considering a number of points of order.

He added: “From initial review there were clearly occasions yesterday when members fell short of our standards of debate.

“I will be dealing with individual matters once I have completed my considerations.

“For now I want to remind all members and ministers that the House expects courtesy, good temper, moderation and respect in exchanges between members.”

The Speaker said he likes “robust debate” but this can be done while still demonstrating good manners.

He confirmed the issue raised by Ms Nicholl was one of the cases he would return to.

A short time later, Mr Lyons raised his own point of order.

He said: “I understand that some concerns have been expressed for comments I made as I was leaving the chamber yesterday.

“I do believe in the cut and thrust of debate, I believe that we need to robustly challenge each other in this chamber.

“I can give it and I can take it, but I understand there are those in the chamber who I have perhaps sincerely offended and I am content to apologise for that.

“I do believe that we need to continue that robust debate, but I understand the concerns that some have expressed today.”

In a social media post, Ms Nicholl said she doubted she would have received the same treatment if she was a man.

She said: “Disgusted that the Minister of Communities shouted at me twice to sit down as I was making a legitimate point of order regarding childcare funding.

“Aggressive, arrogant and have to say – doubt it would have happened if I was a man.”