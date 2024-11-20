DUP minister’s ‘mystery’ north America trip cost the public £40,000

A trip to the US and Canada by a DUP minister which was shrouded in mystery cost the public purse more than £40,000, it has emerged.

Stormont communities minister Gordon Lyons jetted to north America last month along with five officials, including a special adviser.

When asked about the nine-day trip, which began on October 10, Department for Communities (DfC) officials initially refused to provide details.

At the time it emerged that members of the department’s oversight committee were not even aware that the trip had taken place.

The six-person party flew to America just days after Mr Lyons met with members of the Loyalist Communities Council, an umbrella group for the UVF, UDA and Red Hand Commando.

After initially appearing reluctant to discuss the trip, DfC officials later confirmed that Mr Lyons had visited Washington DC, Toronto in Canada and Bethlehem PA to attend a series of events, meetings and engagements.

It has now emerged that the minister, his special adviser, and private secretary flew from Dublin to Washington in business class, while three other officials, including a press officer, flew economy at a cost of more than £21,000.

While the cost of flights for Mr Lyons and his special adviser was £5,658 each, the price tag for the private secretary was £7,448 - almost £2,000 more.

Mr Lyons’s transatlantic flights cost more than £5,000 more than one colleague, whose equivalent economy class travel was just £603.

During the trip, Mr Lyons and four officials flew economy class to Toronto at a total cost of more than £4,500.

Figures released in response to a Freedom of Information Request show that accommodation costs in America came to more than £13,000.

While in Washington the minister and some of the travelling party stayed at the Du Pont Circle Hotel, and later the Historic Hotel Bethlehem.

Mr Lyons held a series of meetings, including separate sit downs with the Irish and British ambassadors and representatives for the International Fund for Ireland during last month’s trip.

Mr Lyons also attended a Moravian Church service and met with representatives of several historical and cultural projects.

The figures included “other travel costs” incurred at more than £1,200.

In its FOI response, DfC said all departments “must book all related travel, including accommodation and flights, using department travel desks”.

“All travel requests are made and approved in accordance with NICS Travel Policy and booked through the travel partner, Selective Travel,” the department said.

“Selective Travel has been awarded a single supplier Framework Agreement for the Provision of Travel Management Services by the Department of Finance.”

Gerry Carroll MLA said: “While pensioners are freezing in their homes due to cuts to the Winter Fuel Payment, the Communities Minister sleeps in a warm, luxury hotel room.

“Communities across the north have been waiting on an anti-poverty strategy since 2006. A strategy might be closer to publication if the Minister spent less time jet-setting. This trip represents a colossal waste of money and time.”

A DfC spokesperson said: “The costs for the minister’s recent visit to the USA and Canada are in line with the guidelines for such trips, and the department followed the proper procurement process when booking travel and accommodation.

“Travel for ministers and officials is booked through departmental travel desks under the Travel Management Services Framework Agreement and in line with NICS Travel Policy.

“In addition to the range of meetings and engagements outlined, the minister continued departmental work – liaising with officials on both issues related to the trip and wider Department for Communities business.

“The focus of this visit was very much on preparatory work which built the foundations for the ongoing actions and outcomes.

“The engagement represents a significant step forward in a number of areas across a range of departmental issues, including employment for people with disabilities, document exchange between PRONI and the US National Archives, marking UNESCO World Heritage status for Gracehill and securing a role for Northern Ireland in the USA 250 celebrations.”