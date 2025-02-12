A house on the Antrim Road in North Belfast damaged with the upper brickwork collapsing in the garden due to Storm Eowyn. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

A Dungannon engineering firm has been criticised after workers were told to come to the production site during the peak of Storm Éowyn.

Mallaghan GSE, which produces ground support equipment to service aircraft, asked employees to come into its production and other work sites on Friday January 24, saying it had carried out a risk assessment.

Workers say they were told they could not work remotely and that, if they took the day off, it would be docked from their holiday time.

The previous evening, risk to life ‘Red Alerts’ had been issued for Ireland’s most powerful storm in a decade.

More than 4.5 million people across Northern Ireland and Scotland received siren phone messages on the Thursday warning of gusts of up to 100mph and the prospect of “flying debris resulting in danger to life”.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill warned the public on Friday 24 January that the north was “in the period of the red alert”, with a significant threat to life and property.

According to the company’s website, Mallaghan GSE employs “more than 400 people” between its sites in Dungannon and Newnan, Georgia (in the US).

When asked, the company did not clarify how many of those workers are based at Dungannon.

A letter from the company’s Chief Operating Officer, John Cameron, which was addressed to some staff, told workers:

“Please be advised all site operations scheduled during working hours tomorrow have been risk assessed and control measures put in place to minimise risk to employees, visitors, property, equipment and utilities.”

Listing instructions for on-site safety precautions on January 24, Mr Cameron told Mallaghan employees that “All factory doors/office doors [were] to remain closed at all times (bar exception for access/egress)” and that workers should “avoid areas onsite where risk of objects being blown are high (e.g. steel racks, stores areas, racking areas etc)”.

In addition, Mr Cameron advised that “All outside testing of Ground Support Equipment” was to be “prohibited”. He told staff to “cancel [all] non-essential journeys on-foot between the Mallaghan sites/buildings” and “to limit onsite meetings with visitors or vendors to essential appointments only.”

Mr Cameron added: “From a travel perspective, both to and from work, I would ask that you allow additional time when planning your journey and be aware of likely risks and hazards on the roads during this weather event (e.g. debris, fallen trees etc).”

Dan Kerr, an independent councillor at the Mid-Ulster local authority, told The Irish News that the practice was alarming given the severity of the storm.

“I was extremely concerned that some employers in the Mid-Ulster council area had asked staff to come in,” he said.

“I believe staff should have been allowed to take the day off because every emergency agency had expressed it was advisable not to travel on that day. I don’t think a day’s work should trump people’s safety.

“Going forward, if another red-alert storm is predicted, all non-essential work should be shut down until it’s safe for staff or employees to travel to and from work. Workers' lives are more important than profit or production.”

Mr Kerr added that he was aware of trees having fallen along the A45, the main route between Coalisland and Dungannon, which he believes Mallaghan staff would likely have taken when travelling to and from work on the day.

“I was aware of trees that had fallen on a lot of local roads, including the one leading to Mallaghans on the Coalisland side,” he said.

“Any time there’s a storm, there’s trees falling on that road.”

A spokesperson for Mallaghan GSE said: “A full risk assessment was completed ahead of Storm Éowyn and all necessary control measures were put in place to ensure the safety of our staff members.

“Employees who could perform their duties remotely were able to do so, while non-essential onsite appointments were postponed.

“Only those employees required for critical onsite operations were present, and strict safety protocols were followed.”