Dublin Airport passenger cap: What it means and could Northern Ireland airports benefit?

Airlines are seeking an urgent court intervention from to prevent “imminent, permanent and irreparable harm” due to Dublin Airport’s passenger cap.

Aer Lingus, Ryanair, and a consortium of American airlines are urging the court to rule in their favour ahead of next week’s allocation of slots to carriers.

The distribution of slots by Airports Coordination Ltd (ACL) is confined to the Irish Aviation Authority’s (IAA) assessment of the airport’s capacity and passenger cap.

If granted, the stay would only apply to the part of the recent IAA decision that limits passenger numbers to 25.2 million for the summer season that runs from late March and October.

What is the passenger cap?

The cap was put in place in 2007 as part of the planning permission granted for the second terminal at the airport and restricts passenger numbers to 32 million a year.

The number of passengers over the coming winter season is limited to 14.4 million.

If it is breached, it is unclear what if any consequences the airport could face as a result from Fingal County Council, which imposed the cap.

Will Belfast benefit?

The passenger cap at Dublin Airport has the potential to benefit Belfast International Airport as airlines look to divert passengers to other locations in Ireland.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary previously said 50,000 seats at the airline have had to be moved to Belfast International from Dublin already for this Christmas, while there will be an “inevitable” rise for summer holidays next year if the cap is not lifted.

“I think the only thing that will really act as a spur is when the crisis blows up this Christmas when the airlines offer 250,000 fewer seats to Dublin this Christmas.

“When airfares exceed 500 euros one way when 50,000 Dubliners are coming home to visit friends and family via Belfast, then finally we’ll probably get something done.”