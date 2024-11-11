Dubai Police say ‘diplomatic’ channel needed on detention of Co Tyrone man after negative review of former employer

Police in Dubai have declined to comment on the detention of a Co Tyrone man saying queries should come through a “diplomatic” channel.

Craig Ballentine, 33, was arrested after allegedly posting a negative review of a former employer on Google.

Mr Ballentine had returned to the middle-eastern state on holiday with friends following his departure from the country due to a legal dispute with his former employer.

The Cookstown man could be facing up to two years in a Dubai prison as a result of the review, which a legal campaigner says was negative but “not abusive”.

A source close to the Ballentine family said they were “not hopeful” of a quick resolution to the case.

Those close to Mr Ballentine are described as being “in turmoil”, and fearful of speaking out publicly in case of further escalation by police in Dubai.

A spokesperson for police in Dubai declined to make any comment on the case.

In response to a query from the Irish News, Dubai Police said they could only be contacted “via the diplomatic channels in your country, including your embassy in the UAE”.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and party colleagues are supporting Mr Ballentine’s family in an effort to have the autism support worker released from custody.

The British Embassy in Dubai are leading the diplomatic effort to have him released, while the Irish Department of Foreign Affairs has also been contacted for assistance.

Human rights advocate Radha Stirling, who runs campaign organisation Detained in Dubai, said on Friday slander laws in the UAE are weighted in favour of the complainant.

“Craig has been advised by local lawyers there is almost zero chance of the case against him being dropped,” Ms Stirling said.

“When someone is offended, even if they are at fault, they can open a criminal prosecution out of spite. Craig deleted the post, apologised but still faces jail. It’s outrageous.”

Meanwhile an Irish woman who was detained in the UAE earlier this year after being charged with attempted suicide and drinking alcohol has voiced her support for Craig and his family.

“It is just horrendous what has happened to him, especially over something so small. To put it as a criminal offence, it should not be allowed to happen. Unfortunately it does happen in the UAE,” Ms Towey told the Irish Sun.