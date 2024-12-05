Dry stone construction recognised as fifth Irish cultural heritage practice

Dry stone construction has been officially recognised as Ireland’s fifth cultural heritage practice by UNESCO.

The heritage organisation recognises national practices which have an “intangible” cultural connection to a country

Ireland’s first nomination, Uilleann piping was officially inscribed in 2017, followed by hurling in 2018, Irish harping in 2019 and Irish falconry in 2021.

Clares Mark Rodgers during the all Ireland Senior hurling final at Croke Park, Dublin. Picture Mark Marlow

Dry stone construction refers to the practice of building using only stone without any mortar. Stones are taken as found and placed together in a way that they are capable of forming strong stable and durable walls.

The latest recognition was part of an international application, led by Ireland, which also recognised similar cultural traditions in Andorra, Austria, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The inscription was officially announced on Thursday during the 19th session of the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, which is currently taking place in Asunción, Paraguay.

“Inscription on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity is wonderful news for all of the communities involved in the safeguarding of the practice here,” Ken Curran of the Dry Stone Wall Association of Ireland said.

“The communities in Ireland join an ever-increasing international community of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

“Resultant connections are being formed, knowledge-sharing is taking place, the safeguarding of the practice is being strengthened, and the wonderful culture of dry stone construction is being celebrated more and more.”