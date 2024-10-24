Drunk school bus driver likely to have consumed equivalent of 10 pints or a bottle of spirits

The driver of the bus with children on board likely drank the equivalent of approximately 10 pints or a bottle of spirts on the day he drove the vehicle, it is estimated.

Peter Gray, of Drumadoon Drive, Dundonald, narrowly avoided jail after he was found to be driving the bus with children on board in the vicinity of the Ulster Hospital around 4.30pm on March 19.

School bus driver would have needed to drink equivalent of ten pints on day he drove the vehicle (Philip Toscano/PA)

His blood sample revealed a reading of 331, or four times the legal limit allowed to drive.

Drinkdriving.org, an information website, has a blood alcohol content calculator that estimates how many drinks someone would likely have consumed to reach a particular reading.

While the site cautions there are many variables when it comes to determining an individuals fitness to drive, it says the calculator does provide reliable estimates.

A relatively light 168lb, 76kg, male who had a last drink two hours prior to the reading of around 331 likely consumed 10 pints, or a 700ml bottle of spirits over the preceding hours, according to the calculator.

The calculator provides estimates based on average biological values and scientific research but the site cautions it should be used only for research and information purposes.