Drugs seized in Derry INLA probe

A quantity of suspected drugs has been recovered in Derry by police investigating criminality linked to the INLA.

The suspected Class A and B drugs were seized along with items including two offensive weapons, mobile phones and a sum of cash during searches on Tuesday in the city’s Ballyarnott area by detectives from the multi-agency Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

No arrests were made during the operation, and a PSNI spokesperson said: ”Our enquiries are ongoing and I would encourage anyone with information regarding criminal activity to contact us on 101.”