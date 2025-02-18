Drugs and cash seized during raids in Co Antrim

Two arrests following police searches in Carrickfergus

Two arrests have been made, with cash and drugs seized during raids in Co Antrim on Tuesday.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Paramilitary Crime Task Force, with support, made the arrests and seizures in Carrickfergus.

Police said a number of searches were carried out in the afternoon, during which approximately £1,500 worth of suspected illegal drugs and over £1,500 of cash was seized.

“A man and woman, both aged in their 30’s, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences,” a police spokesperson said.

These include possession of a class A controlled drug, intent to supply and possession of a class B drug.

They are also being questioned in connection with dangerous driving and possession of criminal property.

“We are committed to addressing criminality linked to the trade in illegal drugs. Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play,” a PSNI spokesperson said.