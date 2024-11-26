Drug couriers jailed and will be deported

The pair have already spent time in prison so will instead be deported

A “courier and manager” involved in a multi million pound, UK-wide drug importation and distribution operation has been given a jail sentence.

While Tan Yang Zhe (32) was ordered to serve half a 44-month sentence in jail, he has already served the custodial element.

Judge Donna McColgan KC said that instead of being freed, the defendant will be taken to an immigration centre before he is deported.

Sentenced alongside Zhe at Craigavon Crown Court was his co-accused Chong Keong Lim (59).

Judge McColgan said given his somewhat lesser role of courier, she imposed a 40 month sentence.

Similar to his co-accused, Lim had also been in custody since January last year so will be deported back to Malaysia.

At an earlier hearing Zhe, with an address at Arizona Street in Belfast and Lim, with an address on the Upper Waterloo Road in Larne, entered guilty pleas to a catalogue of offences relating to the possession, importation, conspiring to import and supply of class B cannabis.

While Zhe, who plated a “mixed role of courier and manager” admitted 27 offences, drug courier Lim entered guilty pleas to 17 offences.

Jailing the pair, Judge McColgan said the authorities were clear in that those who involve themselves in such operations should be subjected to deterrent sentences ”to mark society’s abhorrence” of drugs.