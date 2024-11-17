Driver detained after ‘dangerous’ police pursuit and drug seizure in Co Down

Police were involved in the pursuit of a vehicle in Co Down in the early hours of Saturday.

A man has been arrested and suspected Class A drugs seized after a pursuit by police in Co Down that followed a report of a woman being assaulted.

Police responded to a report of a woman being assaulted a number of times in the Listooder Park area of Saintfield in the early hours of Saturday.

It was alleged that the man also made threats against the woman, and when patrolling officers spotted the man’s vehicle, it failed to stop after being signalled to do so, driving off in a “dangerous manner”.

A PSNI spokesperson said a pursuit began that ended “when officers, trained to drive with account for public safety, lost sight of the vehicle in the Ballygowan area”.

The vehicle was later spotted by officers in Newtownards and the man was arrested.

A search of the vehicle uncovered around1kg of suspected Class A drugs, while a search of the man’s home address led to officers seizing a quantity of suspected Class C drugs and drug-related paraphernalia.

The man remained in police custody on Sunday being interviewed on suspicion of 14 separate offences including possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place, aggravated vehicle taking in which the vehicle is driven dangerously and driving with excess alcohol in breath.