Domestic abuse against women is currently a “pandemic” in Northern Ireland, a police officer has told Newry Magistrates Court.

The comments were heard as a 23-year-old man was charged with multiple offences including deliberately kicking his ex-partner in the stomach despite knowing she is pregnant, after she ended their relationship because of his alleged controlling behaviour.

James Connors from Ganna Way, Warrenpoint is charged with unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm, strangulation, threatening to kill, damaging her phone, threatening to damage a house, misuse of a communications network and engaging in abusive behaviour causing physical or psychological harm.

There are also charges of driving while disqualified and without insurance, which allegedly occurred when Connors fled from the scene after the attack.

All offending relates to an incident on October 19.

A police officer told the court she could connect the accused to the charges.

She explained police received a report of a domestic incident from an ambulance crew and on arrival spoke with the complainant who was in an extremely distressed state.

The woman, who was admitted to hospital, alleged Connors had launched an attack during which she was so frightened she urinated herself. She also claimed the accused was “uncontrollable and angry” because she had contacted an ex-partner.

He allegedly squeezed her neck leaving her unable to breathe or speak, threw her to the ground before grabbing a large knife which he held above her.

Connors then is alleged to have dragged her by the hair, while banging her head off the floor and a table the bit in the forehead, lip and ear.

The court heard she tried to call police, but he took her phone then removed all other devices in the property before leaving.

Around 90 minutes later he “barged” back into the house and again dragged her by the hair, threw her to the ground and kicked her “multiple times to the stomach fully aware she is pregnant”.

A number of Connors’ relatives who were then present tried to get him to stop, but he shouted, “I don’t want that f***ing baby. Get rid of it”.

One of them gave her a phone and she called an ambulance, however, within minutes her own phone rang which was still in Connors possession.

It was police asking to speak to her having been alerted by the ambulance call handler, but Connors instructed her to say she was injured because she had fought with a female.

She agreed but informed officers of the facts when they arrived.

While in hospital she further disclosed Connors was abusive during their relationship making derogatory remarks, controlling who she saw and refusing to leave her side.

It also transpired while in possession of her phone he sent multiple messages to her ex-partner threatening to kill him and burn his mother’s home.

Objecting to bail the officer said Connors is a prolific offender with 102 previous convictions and managed by a specialist PSNI unit.

“Police have major concerns given the seriousness of the offences amid the current pandemic of violence against women in this country,” said the officer.

A defence solicitor conceded there is a poor record, but argued bail should be granted with strict conditions adding Connors insists “there was no violence at his hands”.

District Judge Eamonn King however disagreed, noting: “This is a catalogue of alleged offences perpetrated in a domestic situation.

“I’m satisfied there are no bail conditions which could allay the court’s concerns as to risk.”

Connors was remanded in custody to appear again by video-link on November 13.