Divers in underwater search for Co Antrim man missing for four months

Searches take place for missing man Gary Patterson in Larne on Sunday. PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

Volunteer divers from Tyrone and Louth on Sunday carried out underwater searches for a man missing for more than four months as his family vowed to keep looking for him for as long as possible.

Gary Patterson (45), from Larne, disappeared on October 12 last year, with one of the last known actions on that Saturday morning the withdrawal of £100 from a cash machine close to the centre of the Co Antrim town.

Since the start of the year, his family and supporters, along with the Community Rescue Service, have carried out multiple searches on land and along the Larne River following the entirely unexplained disappearance.

Searches for Gary Patterson focused on Larne Harbour PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

After exhaustive searches on land, the focus has now turned to the water. A Tyrone Search and Rescue team and one from Drogheda-based Boyne Fishermen’s Rescue and Recovery Service deployed on Sunday morning as part of the wider attempts to find the missing man.

They spent the entire day until dark around Larne Harbour and behind the Harbour Highway. Sonar equipment was used identify potential “abnormalities”, with several dives carried out.

Gary Patterson, missing for four months

“We are going to keeping going for as long as we possibly can,” Mr Patterson’s brother Simon as he watched the teams carry out their searches on Sunday.

He added: “Honestly from week to week it is kind of demoralising but the support from the community has been a great help. Flyers are also out everywhere.” These flyers are in hospitals, airports and other transport centres.

Divers in the water around Larne Harbour on Sunday.

Mr Patterson’s disappearance is a mystery to the family and the local community. He lived alone but was known around town, particularly for his love of music and film.

Everyone in the community just praised his quiet personally and all said he seemed happy, his brother said, adding there was no indication he might self-harm. He did not take drink or take illegal drugs.

Search and dive teams were in water from early Sunday until dark PICTURE COLM LENAGHAN

The underwater searches, including by remote underwater vehicles last week, are being self funded, with the family donating to the volunteer organisations involved and needing to cover other expenses.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support the searches for Mr Patterson.

Police have issued several appeals amid increasing concern for his wellbeing.

Mr Patterson is described as having dark hair and, when last seen, “he had a thick moustache and was wearing a distinctive yellow and black check patterned coat with dark blue jeans, hiking/walking boots and a black beanie hat”.

Anyone with information is asked to police on 101, quoting reference 530 of 20/12/24.