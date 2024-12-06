Disability rights campaigner remembered as ‘exceptional person’ following sudden death

Disability rights campaigner Seán Fitzsimons, who passed away suddenly on Thursday, has been remembered as an “exceptional person”.

The father-of-one from Ballyalton near Downpatrick in Co Down received a number of awards for his activism and was behind the 2022 Harkin Summit in Belfast.

A former pupil of St Patrick’s grammar school in Downpatrick and a graduate of Queen’s University Belfast, Mr Fitzsimons was in his late thirties and became a father last year for the first time with the birth of his son Ollie.

He joined the Washington Ireland Program in 2019 and worked for the past four years for the Department of Communities.

He was also a member of the SDLP and chair of the party’s Disabled Members’ Group

His sudden and unexpected passing was announced by his wife Nicole in a post on social media.

“Seán was a fierce advocate for disability rights, it was his passion and his calling,” she wrote on X.

“He never stopped fighting for the rights of disabled people. He faced many battles in his life, and took them all on with strength and resilience I have never seen before. As many of you know and may have worked with Sean, he was intelligent, funny, warm…I could go on.”

SDLP leader Claire Hanna said she was “stunned and heartbroken” by news of Mr Fitzsimons’ death.

Hello everyone.



It’s Nicole here (Sean’s wife)



I wanted to let you all know that unfortunately Sean passed away yesterday, suddenly and unexpectedly.



“Everyone is in shock at the sad and unexpected news of Seán’s passing at such a young age,” the South Belfast and North Down MP said.

“He was well known across these islands as one of our leading disability rights activists and was an inspiration to many people for his work in facing down injustice, and advocacy on behalf of others. While he faced many of his own challenges, he never let that stop him from his mission to achieve equality for disabled people.”

Department for Communities permanent secretary Colum Boyle said the deceased was an extremely valued member of staff, as well as a “friend and inspiration to all”.

“A courageous and passionate advocate for people with disabilities, Sean gave his time generously towards helping others as an individual and as a valued member of the NICS Disability Staff Network. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and met him,” he said.

“The department would like to send their condolences to Nicole, Ollie and his wider family circle.”