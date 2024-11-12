Diocese of Down and Connor makes payment over historical abuse

A second payment has been received on behalf of institutions to the Historical Institutional Abuse Redress Scheme.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said the contribution has been received from the Diocese of Down and Connor.

This payment, which follows a contribution from the De La Salle Order in September, relates specifically to homes managed jointly with the order.

Ms O’Neill welcomed the payment.

“Following recent commitments from the Good Shepherd Sisters and Barnardos, it is encouraging to see constructive dialogue with the institutions gaining momentum,” she said.

“While financial compensation can never address the pain suffered by victims and survivors of historical abuse, each contribution represents an acknowledgment of responsibility that is essential to the healing process.”

Ms Little-Pengelly said they remain focused on reaching agreements on further contributions.

“Victims and survivors continue to live with the lasting impacts of abuse and trauma, and holding those responsible to account is vital in their journey towards healing,” she said.

“We appreciate the Diocese of Down and Connor’s contribution, and the De La Salle Order’s continued co-operation.

“Our commitment is to ensure a fair and balanced approach to discussions with all institutions. We remain focused on reaching agreements on further contributions and will publish details of all payments once the process has concluded.”

The ministers also urged all victims and survivors who have yet to apply to the HIA Redress Board to do so as soon as possible, in advance of the April 2025 deadline.