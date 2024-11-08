Derry pub damaged in arson attack

The Don Bar on the Creggan Road in Derry. PICTURE: GOOGLEMAPS

A Derry pub had been damaged in an arson attack.

Police said that shortly before 5am on Friday, a large amount of debris was stacked against the door of the licensed premises, named locally as The Don Bar, and set alight.

The fire caused “extensive damage” to the front of the property.

The PSNI said that enquiries are still at an early stage and anyone with information or captured footage had been asked to call police.

Sinn Féin councillor Emma McGinley told the Irish News: “This was an attack on a long-standing local business which could have caused huge damage and obviously endangered local residents.

“There can be no place for this type of reckless anti-community behaviour and I would ask anyone with information about who was responsible to bring it forward.

“I also want to praise the swift response of the fire service which prevented this incident from escalating and causing even further damage to the bar and neighbouring properties.”