Elderly couple ‘could have been killed’ in pipe bomb attack on Derry home

Police said the attack happened at Limewood Street in Derry. Picture: Google Maps

An elderly couple could have been “badly injured or even killed” in a pipe bomb attack on their home in Derry, police have said.

Officers received a report that a device had been thrown at a house in Limewood Street at around 7.30pm on Monday.

Police attended and found the remnants of what they believed to have been a pipe bomb device and alerted Army Technical Officers.

Detective Sergeant Mark Gingell said: “The object, which has been declared as a viable suspected pipe bomb, has been removed and taken away for further forensic examination,” he said.

“It is believed that this device was put through the window of the house and has exploded. This has caused damage to the property but could have led to the occupants being badly injured or even killed.

Foyle MP Colum Eastwood slammed those responsible for the attack.

The SDLP representative said it was a ‘distressing attack’.

“There’s no excuse for the attack on the home of an elderly couple in Derry this evening.

“The people responsible have caused distress to this family and disruption for the community.”

There’s no excuse for the attack on the home of an elderly couple in Derry this evening. The people responsible have caused distress to this family and disruption for the community. — Colum Eastwood (@columeastwood) November 4, 2024

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them at Strand Road on 101.

Residents were evacuated during the alert.

Sinn Féin Councillor Sandra Duffy said: “This attack on a house in Limewood Street, Derry was totally wrong.

“There is no place or excuse for this type of activity. I would urge anyone with information on this incident to bring it forward to the PSNI.”

“The people responsible have caused distress to this family and disruption for the community.”