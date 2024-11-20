Derry mayor defends meeting Israeli-supporting politicians on US trade trip

Derry’s mayor Lilian Seenoi-Barr has defended her decision to meet Israel-supporting politicians during a trade trip to the US.

The meeting with Massachusetts Governor Maura Healy and New York Representative Tim Kennedy, both previously vocal in their backing of Israeli, went against Derry City and Strabane District Council’s boycott policy, several councillors argued.

The council voted in favour of a corporate policy in support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement in October 2016.

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly said the meetings suggested the council is “not serious about BDS as a corporate position”.

But Ms Seenoi-Barr said the trip centred on “economic engagement” and not “political endorsement”.

“Our engagement in US was purely to advocate for our region, its people and its economic future,” the SDLP mayor told a council meeting on Wednesday.

“While our council has adopted policies in solidarity with Palestine including opposing investment tied to the arms trade or profiting from conflict there has never been a vote in this council to avoid engagement with politicians to promote economic growth for our city and region.”

Sinn Féin’s Christopher Jackson said “support for the Palestinian people has been unwavering in this council chamber”.

“We feel it is not good enough that we show our support locally, we feel whatever platform we have we should use,” he added.