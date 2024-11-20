Derry man takes on Santa role in memory of son who died from malaria

Martin and Mary Gallagher, pictured with Children in Crossfire founder, Richard Moore, are taking on the role of Santa and his helper to raise funds for the charity in memory of their son, Christopher who died from malaria while backpacking as a student.

The parents of a man who died from malaria backpacking in Asia 17 years ago are to become Santa and his helper to raise funds for Children in Crossfire.

Christopher Gallagher was 23 when he became ill after suffering from mosquito bites in Thailand in 2006.

Knowing his death was imminent as he lay on a hospital bed, he phoned his parents with a final heartbreaking message. An English graduate from Queen’s University, he died hours later.

Since then Christopher’s parents, Martin and Mary Gallagher have worked to keep his memory alive by fund raising for vulnerable children in various parts of the world and by highlighting the dangers of malaria.

This year the couple hopes to break through the £100,000 barrier in funds they have raised for Children in Crossfire.

This Saturday – as he has done every year since his son’s death – Mr Gallagher will don his Santa Claus suit as he takes up his annual labour of love in his son’s memory.

In the week’s coming up to Christmas, he will welcome thousands of children at Guildhall Square raising money for Children in Crossfire.

After abseiling down the side of Foyleside shopping centre, Mr Gallagher will be joined by his wife Mary as they make the short journey to the Guildhall by sleigh.

Derry student, Christopher Gallagher (23) died while backpacking in Asia in 2006.

He said he loved playing Santa at the Guildhall.

“There is magic in the air when children approach the sleigh. It’s a very positive experience that means a lot to Mary and me, not least because so many people ask about Christopher. It helps to keep his memory alive and to support very vulnerable children in Ethiopia and Tanzania,” he said.

Children in Crossfire founder and chief executive, Richard Moore said the couple were a credit to their home city.

“They possess a Derry spirit that has not only kept them going in the face of profound grief but has helped to save and positively shape the lives of tens of thousands of children. Our programmes in Ethiopia and Tanzania have benefited hugely because of the support we receive from the Gallagher who, to date, have raised over £90,000,” Mr Moore said.

Children in Crossfire operates in a number of countries, helping children through the provision of water and other services. Further information about the charity’s appeal is available by contacting Aisling Cunningham at aisling.cunningham@childrenincrossfire.org.