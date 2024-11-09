Derry man dies while on holiday in Thailand

Philip Howell 'tragically' died earlier this week while on holiday in Thailand (facebook.com/Mclaughlinfuneraldirectors)

A man from Derry has died while holidaying in Thailand.

Philip Howell, who was originally from Strathfoyle but had been living in the city’s Waterside area, is the second person to have died abroad this week.

News of his death comes after the family of young Co Down man, Conor Molloy, announced on Friday that he had passed away in Australia after ‘fighting for his life’.

Philip’s death was announced by McLaughlin Funeral Directors in a post on Facebook yesterday.

“We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Philip Howell tragically while on holidays in Thailand on 6th of November 2024. May he rest in peace,” the statement read.

“Beloved son of Doris. Loved partner of Julie. Cherished brother of Sharon, Jane, Sarah and Megan. Loving uncle of Sean, Kevin, Dylan, Ryan, Sara, Callum, Kyle and Mason.”

Many have left tributes to the late Derry man on social media.

“A gentleman, you will be well missed Phil. Rest easy,” one user wrote.

A former work colleague described him as “a loved and truly respected member” of the team at Seagate Technology.

The news was shared by the Strathfoyle Community Association and was received by messages of condolences from members of the local community.

McLaughlin Funeral Directors announced that wake and funeral arrangement will be available at a later date.