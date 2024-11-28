Derry Girls: Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy agrees to visit Northern Ireland if she can meet stars of show

Lisa Nandy confessed her love of Derry Girls while answering a question from the DUP's Jim Shannon

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said she would be “absolutely delighted to visit” Northern Ireland - if a meet and greet with the Derry Girls can be arranged.

Ms Nandy confessed to being a fan of the channel’s sitcom in the House of Commons on Thursday.

DUP MP for Strangford, Jim Shannon told the Commons: “In my constituency of Strangford and the Ards and North Downs Borough Council area to be specific, the issue of creative industries is really important whether it be arts, whether it be metal sculptures, whether it be music arts, and the Ulster-Scots funds, through all the veins that are there.

“Could I invite the minister to come to Northern Ireland, to my constituency of Strangford, to observe and enjoy all that we have there? When you come there you’ll never see anything else like it.”

Ms Nandy responded to the offer saying she would be delighted to accept the invitation.

“I’m very aware of the enormous contribution that the whole of Northern Ireland makes to our creative industries,” she said.

“I have to confess that my favourite TV show in the world is the Derry Girls. If he can arrange for the Derry Girls to be present, I would be absolutely delighted to visit.”

She is not the first politician to declare they are a fan of the hit show.

Former Secretary of State Karen Bradley revealed she was a fan of Derry Girls while on a visit to the city in 2018.

She was speaking during a visit to Thornhill College – the all-girls school which is the inspiration for the fictional college in the series – as part of the itinerary for her first trip to Derry.