Demolition of the Boyne Bridge in South Belfast. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

The total cost of demolishing the Boyne Bridge in south Belfast to date has hit £700,000.

The historic bridge is being dismantled by Translink in order to create a new public square beside the new £340 million Belfast Grand Central Station .

The demolition came despite opposition from local residents and businesses in the Sandy Row area, with a legal challenge to the project ultimately defeated by the Department for Infrastructure.

Work to demolish the bridge began in December, but was halted in January after planning concerns regarding the bridge were discovered.

Demolition work restarted just over a week later despite the planning concerns. While work is still ongoing, the majority of the bridge’s structure has now been flattened.

Work continues on the removal of the Boyne Bridge in Belfast.



Infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins this week confirmed the total cost to date for the demolition to date was £700,000.

The minister was responding to an Assembly Written Question from west Belfast MLA Gerry Carroll.

The total spend to date includes fees for legal services and consultants in addition to contractor costs.

Roads expert Wesley Johnston told the Irish News that while the costs accumulated by the demolition to date are high, they are justified given the size of the project involved at Grand Central Station.

“In terms of demolition costs, I would say it’s quite a lot,” Mr Johnston said.

“But that would be down to the fact that it was quite a complex job and a lot of things that would have required careful consideration.

“That would have involved a lot of consultants as part of the various planning hurdles and then it was subject to a legal challenge and the fees that go along with that.

“So for the size of the project and what was involved, I would say the £700,000 was justified.”