Demand at Belfast foodbank up 300% as families contemplate cancelling Christmas due to financial pressures

Referrals to a Belfast foodbank were up around 300% last month when schools were off for Halloween mid-term.

Foodstock on the Andersontown Road, led by SDLP Councillor Paul Doherty, plans to provide 600 meals on Christmas Day.

Cllr Doherty told the Irish News they have experienced an ‘unprecedented demand’ for services as he launched its annual appeal to ensure no family goes without this Christmas.

“Sadly we have seen an increase in foodbank usage so we expect it to be a difficult winter ahead,” he said.

“We’ve had an incredible response every year when it comes to Christmas, but this year I feel as if we’re headed into something that we’ve never encountered.

“In the last number of weeks, we’ve seen a real increase in people reaching out who are in a dire situation. The number of food parcels going into the community during the midterm break last month has tripled. It was a real crisis here in terms of having enough food on the shelves.

There has been a huge increase in demand. PICTURE: COLM LENAGHAN

“Christmas is going to be especially tough. We’re going out to homes that haven’t been heated in months and people are going without eating just to be able to provide for their children.

“I’ve had a lady phone me in the last couple of days who said she felt guilty for sending her children to school hungry. Sadly it is not uncommon. Shockingly, these are stories we’re hearing in 2024.”

However, as the level of people turning to the hub increases, donations appear to be falling compared to last year.

“It does seem like donations are down on last year and that is totally understandable,” said Paul.

“As a charity, we find it very difficult to stand with a bucket and shake looking for change from people’s pockets because we know what people are going through and we don’t want to kind of put that burden on people.

“We’re in a community which is high on the list of social deprivation and poverty, but this is very much about people looking out for people and that’s what we’ve seen here.”

The charity has produced Christmas cards at £1 each or in packs of five at their Solidarity Hub or pop-up stalls in the run-up to Christmas to raise vital funds.

All proceeds will help the volunteers reach people living in crisis across Belfast this winter.

“Many families are sadly contemplating not having a Christmas at all this year due to financial pressures,” said Paul.

“As a community, we are pulling together to make sure no child is left behind. Foodstock is accepting donations of new toys, selection boxes, food, vouchers and funds.”

A Gofundme page has also been launched to help deliver food supplies, home heating, new toys for children and Christmas dinners to the elderly and most vulnerable this Christmas.

You can donate here.