Delays in sentencing of child abuser Robert Anderson ‘not acceptable’, victims charity says

A sexual abuse victims charity says the length of time it has taken to sentence a man convicted of the indecent assault of a child is “not acceptable”.

Robert George David Anderson (76), with an address of Prospect Crescent, Middle Division, Carrickfergus, was found guilty of five charges of indecent assault of one victim at Belfast Crown Court in April of this year. The offences took place between 1993 and 1997, starting when she was just seven. She made a complaint to police in 2020.

Joanne Barnes, CEO of victims charity Nexus, welcomed the conviction in the case but criticised the fact it has taken so long for Anderson to be sentenced.

“Four years is a significant period in anyone’s life, even more so for someone awaiting a justice outcome for the sexual abuse they have experienced,” Ms Barnes said.

She welcomed the conviction but said the victim waiting a further six months for sentencing is “not acceptable.”

“Unavoidable delay must be addressed within our judicial system to ensure more timely outcomes for victims and survivors.

“Justice is part of the healing process for so many people, and this means any delay also delays healing.

“We must do better, otherwise we will continue to fail victims and survivors”.

Justice Minister Naomi Long praised the victim for speaking out about her experience, adding that delays in the criminal justice system is one of the biggest challenges her department faces.

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I recognise that this must be a very difficult and distressing time for the victim in this case, and I would like to commend her bravery for coming forward and reporting the crime in the first place,” Ms Long said.

“Sentencing in criminal cases is a matter for the independent judiciary. Tackling delay in criminal cases is, however, one of the biggest challenges facing the justice system and is a key priority for the Department of Justice.

“Across the criminal justice system, much work has already been progressed to improve the experiences of, and support for victims of crime, and to ensure that they receive the services they are entitled to under the Victim Charter.

“I am very conscious of the impact of delays and I am concerned that whilst my Department is seeking to implement initiatives to address delays in the system, the significant budgetary pressures we are facing will affect our ability to do so.”