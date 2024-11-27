December court date for Co Tyrone man arrested in Dubai over Google review

Craig Ballentine (33) now faces months of waiting before his court date in Dubai. PICTURE: CRAIG BALLENTINE

A Co Tyrone man arrested in Dubai for criticising a former employer has spoken of his relief after being told his first court date will take place before Christmas.

Craig Ballentine (33) had previously worked in Dubai as a dog groomer for six months.

He left a negative Google review of the company after he was dismissed.

Despite having a medical certificate for fibromyalgia, he said they had sacked him for “absconding.”

When he returned to Dubai for a holiday in October, he was arrested shortly after landing at the airport.

While not detained, he is not allowed to leave the country as he waits for his trial.

Facing the possibility of a prison term and mounting expenses, he told the Irish News he was glad to have some movement in his case.

“The first hearing is on December 18. We still don’t know if that will be the final hearing, but at least it’s progress,” he said.

“They will probably mention what is being entailed, guilty or not guilty and the whole situation.”

Mr Ballentine did not go into further details of the exact charge being made against him.

“It is a lift. I’m only back there from a bit of counselling and the messages were all there for me as soon as I got Wi-Fi.

“We’re still pushing the British Embassy to get more help from them, more letters are being sent to encourage them, saying ‘you helped Tori Towey, you can help us too.’”

Tori Towey speaking to the media after arriving home to Dublin Airport in July. PICTURE: DAVID YOUNG/PA (David Young/PA)

Ms Towey (28) from Co Roscommon had been working as a flight attendant in Dubai when she faced criminal charges of attempted suicide and consuming alcohol, claiming she had been a victim of domestic violence.

She was able to return to Ireland in July following a campaign for her release.

Mr Ballentine added: “In regards to the ministers and politicians (back home) they are doing a massive push at the minute.

“Hopefully that pressure will push things even more to get home earlier.”

Mr Ballentine previously said he felt paranoid about going out in public after his arrest.

“There is still days I feel like that. But because now there’s a straight path and progress, it’s becoming more optimistic when thinking about home,” he said.

“It’s when you don’t really know what’s happening, that’s the scariest part.”

Craig Ballentine is banned from leaving the United Arab Emirates until his case is concluded.

His family has since set up a GoFundme page to help with his “crippling” legal costs and other expenses.

“What started out as a holiday to catch up with friends for Craig has turned out to be a living nightmare,” they wrote.

“Craig has been arrested and stuck in the city of Dubai since October 14 due to writing a Google review of his previous employer in Dubai.

“His employer dismissed Craig from his job and reported him for illegally absconding even though his employer received medical certificates for the time off due to a long term illness which affected his work.”

The family also said any remaining funds would go to the Detained in Dubai campaign group.