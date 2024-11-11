A Co Down school teacher and GAA stalwart has been remembered as “a person with so much life to live and so much life to give” following her death.

Friends, colleagues and pupils have being paying tribute to Aisling McGivern (40) from Warrenpoint, who died peacefully in hospital on Saturday.

St Louis Grammar School, Kilkeel, where Ms McGivern was head of home economics and year 13, has told of how her death “leaves a huge hole in so many hearts”.

Also the PRO at St Peter’s GAC Warrenpoint and a member of Down GAA public relations and marketing committee, Ms McGivern has been described as a “true lady of the GAA”.

Hundreds of tributes have been paid with many remembering her as an “amazing teacher who inspired so many students” and a “beautiful person”.

In a statement, St Louis Grammar School said she was “always willing to give of her best for our pupils and our school”.

“She immersed herself in school life and contributed so much to our school both inside the classroom and beyond,” the school said.

“Aisling worked as a teacher in St Louis, for 16 years and during this time she greatly contributed to school life.

“As an excellent head of department, she ensured the smooth running of all activities and taught and supported countless students. She was also an extremely caring year head and was committed to the pastoral care of all St Louis students.”

The school added: “Aisling was a person who lived life to the full and packed a lot into the short time she was given. Her passing leaves a huge hole in so many hearts as she was a person with so much life to live and so much life to give too”.

St Peter’s GAC Warrenpoint also paid tribute to their “longstanding and extremely active member” remembering how she played a central leadership role in “every aspect of club life”.

“Coming from a family steeped in the GAA, from a very early age, Aisling played a pivotal role in club affairs. Her input and commitment was enormous, invaluable, and sincerely appreciated by all,” it said.

All club activities have been suspended until after Ms McGivern’s funeral.

Down GAA also said she was “an outstanding volunteer, a person who made things happen and who, by her commitment to Down GAA, made a difference to the lives of many”.

“While some others talked and debated whether something could be done or not, Aisling did it, and it was the wee things that she did that made her the special person that she was; it was the text message with words of support, or the simple call to someone to offer help, or just her energy and commitment to the tasks that she undertook,” the post said.

“She came from a family who gave great service to club and county.

“Her grandfather Emmett was goalkeeper on the Down All Ireland winning junior team of 1946, and her daddy Emmett won All Ireland medals at minor and under 21 levels in 1977 and 1979, as well as an Ulster senior medal in 1978.

“So for Aisling, the GAA, her beloved Cumann Pheadar Naofa and her county were just an extension of home.”

Clonduff GAC also described Ms McGivern as “a true lady of the GAA” who had an “excellent working relationship with the clubs across Down and beyond.

Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at St Peter’s Church, Warrenpoint at noon followed by interment in Warrenpoint Municipal Cemetery.