De Valera Departs after Release from Belfast Prison - On This Day in 1924

Eamon de Valera on the steps of No. 10 Downing Street, London. Picture from Press Association

November 29 1924

De Valera Departs – Released from Belfast Prison and Left Over the Border

Sentenced to a month’s imprisonment in the second division on the 1st inst. for a breach of the Belfast Home Secretary’s order banning his presence in the Six Counties, Mr Eamon De Valera was released from Belfast Jail yesterday.

He was conveyed under police escort to Adavoyle station by motor, and when the Belfast-Dublin train arrived at 9:15 he was handed a third-class ticket for the Metropolis.

On arrival at Amiens Street, Mr De Valera drove to the Republican headquarters in Suffolk Street.

It is understood that during his detention the Republican leader said that he had no intention of returning to the Six Counties.

After his second stint in prison in Northern Ireland and following the dismal showing by republicans in the Westminster election in October 1924, Éamon de Valera chose to review his strategy towards the North, opting for less of an interventionist role from Dublin towards Northern nationalists.

***

Boundary Makers

The following official statement was issued yesterday: -

The Irish Boundary Commission held a further meeting today.

Since its previous meetings on November 6th and 7th the Commission has been in communication with the British Government and with the Governments of the Irish Free State and of Northern Ireland.

Replies received by the Commission from the British Government and the Government of Northern Ireland indicated in response to inquiries made by the Commission that neither of these two Governments desired to submit statements to the Commission, or to appear before it by counsel or otherwise.

The Government of the Irish Free State, in response to a similar inquiry, has made a formal statement with regard to Article 12 of the Articles of Agreement for a Treaty between Great Britain and Ireland, under which the Boundary Commission has been constituted.

The reply received by the Commission from the Government of the Irish Free State further intimated that the Government was desirous of appearing before the Commission by counsel.

At a meeting of the Commission held today it was decided to make arrangements for the hearing of counsel on behalf of the Government of the Irish Free State at an early date.

Despite being the only one of the three governments to engage with the Boundary Commission, the Free State government was the government most disappointed with its work a year later.