David Gray to headline Belfast’s Custom House Square next summer

David Gray will take to the stage in Belfast as part of his 'Past & Present' World Tour

Singer songwriter David Gray has announced a headline show at Custom House Square next summer.

The Babylon singer will play on Saturday, August 30 along with special guests as part of his ‘Past & Present’ world tour.

Gray’s highly anticipated new album, Dear Life, will be released on January 17, 2025.

Described as ‘possibly the deepest, strangest and loveliest album of his career to date’ the album was recently launched alongside its lead single ‘Plus & Minus’.

David Gray spent almost a decade striving to make a breakthrough before White Ladder became one of the best-selling British albums of recent decades and established him as an arena-filling artist.

A spokesperson for the artist said: “As the years have passed, his songcraft has only been deepened by his natural ability to convey specific emotions, atmospheres or, as heard on his acclaimed 2021 album Skellig, perception of place - all positioning him in the lineage of classic poetic singer-songwriters rather than lovestruck acoustic troubadours.

“As well as changes in David’s life, an array of other events informed the album’s evolution. Its foundations were set in 2019, but progress was halted by Covid as well as the subsequent need to twice reschedule his huge White Ladder anniversary tour.

“Revisiting those songs was a reminder of the classic songcraft and electronic undercurrent that made them so memorable, yet David was also compelled to ambitiously broaden his palette, working with producer Ben de Vries to create dazzlingly rich orchestral strings, horns and woodwind arrangements to correspond with the scale of the themes.”A change of location was also a factor, with much of the album recorded in a makeshift studio in Norfolk.

David said: “A lot has happened to me. There’s been change on so many levels, all the ups and downs and dramas and tragedies and joys that the slow movement through life brings.

“This record has been a reckoning with stuff that’s been building up like static for years. But I say this with joy and a smile on my face. I know what I’ve done is as good as anything I could do.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22 at 9am via www.ticketmaster.ie