Dates confirmed for Coca‑Cola Christmas Truck arrival in Belfast - and it’s at a new location

The eagerly anticipated Coca‑Cola Christmas Truck Tour will return to Belfast in December at a new location.

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck first appeared on TV screens in November 1995, and it has become a regular feature approaching the festive season in living rooms in more than 100 countries.

The tour will also be supporting FareShare, a UK charity focused on reducing hunger and food waste.

For each visitor, Coca-Cola will donate the equivalent of a meal, with a target of up to one million meals.

Florence Wheatley, Marketing Manager for Coca‑Cola Great Britain Coca‑Cola, said: “Coca‑Cola has and remains synonymous with Christmas, with many people eagerly awaiting the Coca‑Cola Christmas Truck Tour and Holidays Are Coming advert to create a little festive magic.

“This year, we’re delighted to continue our relationship with FareShare to support its mission to reduce hunger and surplus food waste. We hope that every person who attends the Truck Tour not only experiences the magic of Coca‑Cola Christmas but also supports FareShare, knowing that the equivalent of a meal has been donated on their behalf, acting as a little moment of kindness to ensure that thousands of people across the country enjoy a more meaningful Christmas.”

The truck will be at Custom House Square between 2pm and 9pm on Sunday, December 1.