Danielle McLaughlin: Family’s relief as murdered woman’s killer sentenced to life in prison in India

The family of a Co Donegal woman who was murdered in India in 2017 have spoken of their relief after her killer was sentenced to life in prison.

Buncrana woman Danielle McLaughlin (28) was found dead in a field in Goa in March 2017 where she had been staying as part of a backpacking trip to the country.

Vikat Bhagat (31) was convicted of her murder and rape on Friday and was sentenced to life imprisonment in the country’s District and Sessions Court on Monday.

It follows an eight year battle for justice for Ms McLaughlin’s family.

She had been celebrating Holi – a Hindu spring festival – at a nearby village.

Her body was found the next day by a farmer in a field in a remote location.

A post-mortem examination showed Ms McLaughlin had suffered cerebral damage and constriction of the neck, causing her death.

Danielle’s mother and sister travelled to Goa for the conclusion of the case, describing their relief as an “eight year murder trial” came to an end.

“We have endured what has been effectively an eight-year murder trial with many delays and problems, right until the end, all taking place thousands of miles away from Danielle’s home in Buncrana, Co Donegal,” her mother Andrea Brannigan and sister Jolene McLaughlin said.

Ms Brannigan said her daughter would always be remembered for her “spirit, kindness and laugh”.

Mr Bhagat’s legal team have indicated he will appeal the conviction and sentence.

Danielle McLaughlin’s family solicitor, Des Doherty, said it had been “a very difficult process over many years” for the young woman’s family.

He said the family are “exhausted” and “anxious to get home”. They are due to fly back to Ireland from India on Monday.

He said that, by his last count, there had been more than 250 hearings as part of the court process.

“For Andrea, the road to truth and justice has been a very long and very difficult one,” Mr Doherty told the BBC.

“Andrea stayed with the Indian legal process, difficult as it was, and that has now worked in her favour."