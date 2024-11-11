Dan Kitchener mural of Jesus brings ‘Light of the World’ to Belfast city centre

Dan Kitchener's new mural entitled ‘Light Of The World’ in Belfast city centre. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Street artist Dan Kitchener has thanked the people of Belfast as he unveiled his latest vibrant mural of Jesus on a wall in the city centre.

The artwork, Light of the World, adorns the HOPE Chapel Lane building, formerly Old Berry Street Presbyterian Church, in Bank Square.

It is the latest in a number of artwork creations in the city created by Kitchener, who is renowned for his freehand spray-paint murals, which he has created in cities across the world including New York, London, Barcelona and Osaka, Japan.

The new mural is entitled ‘Light Of The World'. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

There are now more than 10 other murals from the street artist at various locations in Belfast, including Reflections on the corner of University Street, Night Taxi on Enfield Street and Belfast-Blurry Eyed on Talbot Street.

Unveiling the Jesus mural, the Essex-born artist, who marks his work with the name Dank, described it on his social media page as “epic”.

“Light Of The World’ - my epic new mural finally completed in sunny Belfast,” Kitchener wrote on X.

‘Light Of The World’ - my epic new mural finally completed in sunny Belfast! Absolutely blessed with amazing weather and so many amazing people who came by and took their time to speak to me and see my art - I created this for the amazing people @crownjesusministries and Belfast pic.twitter.com/s61HH4SwWk — Dan kitchener (@DanKitchener) November 11, 2024

“Absolutely blessed with amazing weather and so many amazing people who came by and took their time to speak to me and see my art - I created this for the amazing people @crownjesusministries and Belfast.”

It comes just months after Kitchener finished another mural at an adjoining HOPE building wall, following an initiative by Keith Mitchell, co-founder of Crown Jesus Ministries, which operates out of the building.

Mr Mitchell had said he had wanted to “invest in and bless the city” through the mural project.

Dan Kitchener with Keith Mitchell from the Crown Jesus Ministries at Bank Square, Belfast. PICTURE: MAL MCCANN

Following the completion of the Jesus mural at the weekend, Mr Mitchell said it “almost made me cry with joy”.

“A beautiful gift from Dan to remind everyone, no matter how difficult life can become; Jesus is still the light of the world,” he wrote.

“Painting inspired by John 21 as the resurrected Jesus has breakfast on the beach with his disciples.”