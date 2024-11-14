Damien Heagney: Murder trial jury discharged

A senior judge has discharged a jury sitting on a murder trial.

The trial regarding the murder of 47-year old Cookstown man Damien Heagney started on Tuesday.

Mr Heagney was last seen alive at the end of December 2021. He was reported missing in July 2022 and on August 10, 2022 his dismembered remains were recovered from Cappagh reservoir in Co Tyrone.

Stephen McCourt (41) from Riverview in Augher has been charged with, and has denied, murdering Mr Heagney on a date unknown between December 29 2021 and January 7 2022.

The Crown opened its case against McCourt on Tuesday and several witnesses were subsequently called to give evidence.

During day three of the trial a legal issue arose which prompted Mr Justice Fowler to discharge the jury.

Addressed the seven women and five men at Belfast Crown Court, the judge thanked them for their service and then said that due to the legal issue “unfortunately I am going to have to discharge you from sitting further on this trial”.