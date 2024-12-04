Damage to properties from supply contamination leaves NI Water facing 66 claims since 2014

Supply entering homes from the NI Water network can carry grit and other contaminates that cause damage to properties.

Damage caused to properties by debris and other contaminates within the north’s water supply is continuing to cost the taxpayer as NI Water faces pressure over its ageing wastewater system.

The government-owned water supply company is coming under increasing scrutiny over sewage and wastewater services, which it has warned are at “breaking point” due to historic underfunding, while a lack of money to expand the system is also being blamed for stalling housing construction.

Sewage spills NI Water says are the result of the lack of funding for its network are the focus of a BBC Spotlight investigation which was broadcast this week.

It has emerged that NI Water is continuing to pay out compensation to owners of properties impacted by contaminates in the water supply, including grit and sediment that enters homes and business properties and causes damage to pipes and appliances such as boilers and showers.

Over the past decade, 66 compensation claims were made against NI Water for damage to domestic and commercial properties that cost the company, which is managed by Stormont’s Department for Infrastructure, £19,986.

The data was revealed through a Freedom of Information request, and shows that counties Down and Fermanagh are where the most compensation was granted, with the Belfast region not far behind.

Scott Sanford of the Scottish and Northern Ireland Plumbing Employers’ Federation said contaminate damage was a “common issue” far from unique to the north.

“I have seen it many times over the years, with boilers, internal pipes and even showers being damaged as a result. In my own case, my shower was damaged as a result of dirt clogging up the filter and Scottish Water, NI Water’s counterpart, paying for its repair.

“It would be impossible to keep on top of all pipes in the water supply network. With the best will in the world, water authorities would love to do more pre-emptive maintenance work, but it’s just not cost effective.”

A spokesperson for NI Water said it looks after 26,700 km of watermains “and delivers high quality water to our customers”.

“On very rare occasions, grit or other contaminants may enter the network,” they said.

“This can be caused by a number of factors, such as flushing the mains causing sediment to dislodge and move through the network, or a burst watermain allowing a small contaminant to enter the network.

“On those occasions, customers can be assured the quality of their drinking water is not compromised. After a burst, the watermain is treated with higher levels of chlorine to ensure the water continues to be safe.

“It may also be the case that a third party has compromised our water system and allowed contaminants to enter it. This is why it is extremely important the correct processes are followed and Water Regulations are adhered to at all times.”