Dáithí and family ‘making the most of each day’ as dad picks up MBE

Seph and Máirtín MacGabhann and son Dáithí picking up the MBE award

Dáithí MacGabhann’s family says they are “making the most of each day” as his dad Máirtín picked up an MBE for his work raising awareness of organ donation laws.

Waiting for a heart transplant for six years, his family campaigned tirelessly for the introduction of Dáithí's law, which means all adults in Northern Ireland will automatically be considered as potential donors unless they opt out.

Earlier this week, Dáithí's family travelled to London to pick up the award, while the courageous young man continues to wait for an operation which they hope will improve his condition.

“Dáithí is stable at the moment, though he is due for another operation in Newcastle any day, where his transplant centre is,” Máirtín told The Irish News.

“It’s incredibly worrying, and the daily anxiety has become part of our lives. We try to live with it and make the most of each day while he waits.

“For as long as we can, we’ll continue to raise awareness and spread hope for everyone waiting on the gift of life, just like Dáithí.”

The west Belfast man spoke of his pride of picking up the honour, but that his greatest honour has been fighting for his son’s life.

“As a father, I want nothing more than to protect my son,” he said.

“Although I can’t protect Dáithí from his condition, I can work tirelessly to raise awareness and normalise organ donation.

“I hope that, in doing so, I’m helping increase his chances of receiving the gift of life.

“We believe we are helping change the norms and with our platform we are able to push that conversation to include raising awareness of child organ donation.”

MBE for Services to #OrganDonation #LetsTalkAboutIt Posted by Donate4Dáithí on Thursday 7 November 2024

Máirtín added that he was grateful to the local community in west Belfast who have supported the family throughout their campaign.

“It was a nerve-wracking time for me because, being from Ballymurphy, I was conscious of how people might react,” he said.

“However, I’m really grateful to most of my wonderful friends and my neighbours who have been fantastic, recognising the importance of organ donation and the hope it brings to Dáithí's life.”