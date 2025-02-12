‘Social lives are based on the sacredness of the bond of marriage’ – Dáil bans divorce Bills on this day in 1925

Legal and General found 40% of divorcees believe the process ends up financially unfair

February 12 1925

Dáil Éireann yesterday debated the right of individuals in the Free State to obtain divorce, with liberty to marry other persons if they wished.

The matter was raised on the motion of President [WT] Cosgrave, as follows: “That the Joint Committee on Standing Orders relative to private business be requested to submit additional standing orders regulating the procedure to be adopted in connection with private Bills relating to matrimonial matters, other than Bills of Divorce, a vinculo matrimonii, and to propose such alterations in the standing orders as will prevent the introduction of Bills of Divorce, a vinculo matrimonii.”

The motion was passed without a division, after words were added by the president requesting the Senate to assist the motion.

William Thomas Cosgrave (1880-1965) succeeded Michael Collins as Chairman of the Irish Provisional Government (FPG/Getty Images)

President Cosgrave, explaining the law relating to marriage, said the Irish courts never had power to dissolve marriage with the right to remarry for divorced persons. Such persons, if they wanted to remarry, had to go to the British Parliament and get a special Act passed for the purpose.

When, in 1870, the jurisdiction of the Ecclesiastical Court was transferred to the civil courts, that jurisdiction was not in any way enlarged. The courts had no power to dissolve the bond of marriage, or to make any orders in respect of property or education of children, save in so far as children were made wards of the court.

He believed he was right in saying the majority of the people regarded the bond of marriage as sacred and incapable of being dissolved, and their social life was based on the sacredness of that bond.

Divorce remained prohibited in the 26 counties until 1995 when a referendum was passed by a very narrow margin to remove the ban.

The GAA's ban on “foreign games” was not removed until 1971

Yes to ‘Foreign Games’

At the annual convention of the Co Kildare GAA, the removal of the ban on foreign games was carried by a small majority.

The chairman (Mr T Lawler) said he thought the time was gone by for these restrictions. Some years ago they had served a very useful purpose, but conditions had changed, and Gaels should be no longer compelled to adhere to any particular game, whether foreign or national.

Mr Joseph McDonald said the prejudice against foreign games was narrow-minded and was out-of-date.

Despite some counties and clubs favouring the removal of Rule 27, the ban on “foreign games”, the rule was not removed until 1971.