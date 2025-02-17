DAERA minister defends response to bird flu outbreak as union warns of risk to poultry industry

Minister Andrew Muir has defended his department’s response to the latest bird flu outbreak which has resulted in more than 60,000 birds being culled at a Co Tyrone commercial farm.

It comes as a housing order comes into force on Monday legally requiring all bird keepers, including owners of pets, commercial flocks and hobby flocks, to keep their birds indoors or otherwise separate from wild birds.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Ulster, the Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) defended his department’s response to the outbreak, which impacted a commercial premises in Dungannon over the weekend.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), mandating bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures, has been in place across the north since January 18.

Reminder: Housing measures to protect poultry & captive birds from #AvianInfluenza are now in force across Northern Ireland. This means birdkeepers must house their birds & follow stringent biosecurity measures. More info: https://t.co/eiShqZsadk @nidirect @DiscoverCAFRE @UFUHQ pic.twitter.com/XCxLIzxLa0 — DAERA (@daera_ni) February 17, 2025

Temporary Control Zones (TCZ) have also been set up around the impacted site in Dungannon, as well as the introduction of the housing order.

“I take this issue extremely seriously; we have moved very quickly in relation to this,” the minister said.

“Work is underway in terms of the zones that have been established. There is a complete halt in terms of any movements and that’s really important to be able to manage this.

“It’s really important we work together on this, particularly with the farming community – we need to have that vigilance around this issue.”

Deputy President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union, Glenn Cuddy, told the programme that a widespread outbreak could “decimate the poultry industry here” and added that a housing order could have been introduced earlier.

The current housing order was announced on February 12 but came into effect on February 17.

“We urged them, along with other people in the industry, to talk about a housing order and to bring it in immediately and that hasn’t happened,” he said.

Mr Cuddy added that while “hindsight’s a wonderful thing”, the introduction of the housing order was “maybe just a bit slow”.

“Unfortunately, we are where we are now.”

Deputy President of the UFU warned that a widespread outbreak could impact the poultry industry here. (Ben Birchall/PA)

Mr Muir said he was “surprised” by the comments.

“I was speaking to the President of the Ulster Farmers’ Union last night and they weren’t raised.

“But I do get the concerns from farmers across Northern Ireland and that’s why we moved swiftly in relation to this.

The minister added that there had been no further reports of avian flu at other premises but added that the suspected cases at the Dungannon poultry site were a “wake-up call” given that the impacted farm was “very well operated”.

“It’s very, very hard to deal with this,” he said.

“There’s been situations before in other parts of the UK where bird droppings potentially from a wild bird could have come through a vent – this is how difficult it is to manage.”

Mr Muir confirmed that the impact site, which will have to humanely cull 64,000 birds, will receive compensation to replace the lost birds, but not for loss of income.

He reiterated that the risk to the public remains low.