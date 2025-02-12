Cyclist remains in critical condition following collision in Co Armagh

Cyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital following Craigavon collision

A cyclist is in a critical condition in hospital following a collision with a car.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision on the Mandeville Road, Craigavon.

The collision was between a silver Vauxhall Insignia and the cyclist around 4.40pm last Friday.

Officers attended the scene alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The cyclist, a man in his 60s, was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Police are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the crash to come forward.

They are particularly interested in anyone who was between roundabouts 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, motorists on Thursday evening were warned to avoid an area close to Rectory Lane off the Derrylin Road, Bellanaleck, Co Fermanagh.

This follows a two vehicle road traffic collision.

“At this stage, it isn’t believed that anyone has been seriously injured, but the road is obstructed,” the PSNI said. .