Cyclist hospitalised after crash with bus in Belfast city centre

Damage caused to a bus in Belfast city centre after a crash with a cyclist on Monday morning

A cyclist was hospitalised after the bike he was travelling on was involved in a collision with a bus in Belfast city centre on Monday morning.

The crash took place in the Donegall Street area outside the new Ulster University campus before 8am.

The cyclist, a man aged in his thirties, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Images of the aftermath of the crash show significant damage to the front of the Ulsterbus outside the university campus.

The PSNI has appealed for information and anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.