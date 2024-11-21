Northern Ireland

Cyclist dies after collision with lorry in Belfast

Police say Clifton Street and its Westlink on and off-slips remain closed

PACEMAKER BELFAST 21/11/2024 Rush hour traffic chaos in Belfast Clifton Street, North Belfast is closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queen Street following a road traffic collision this morning, Thursday 21st November. Both the on slip and off slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street are also closed and motorists should seek alternative routes.
Police confirmed that the cyclist, who was in his 50s, died at the scene. PICTURE: PACEMAKER BELFAST
By Mark Robinson

A cyclist has died after a collision with a lorry in north Belfast this morning.

Police confirmed that the man, who was in his 50s, died at the scene.

“Shortly before 7.50am, it was reported that a lorry and a cyclist were involved in the collision,” a police spokesperson said.

“The man, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“Clifton Street remains closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queens Street, with both on-slip and off-slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street closed,” they added.