Cyclist dies after collision with lorry in Belfast

A cyclist has died after a collision with a lorry in north Belfast this morning.
Police confirmed that the man, who was in his 50s, died at the scene.
“Shortly before 7.50am, it was reported that a lorry and a cyclist were involved in the collision,” a police spokesperson said.
“The man, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.
“Clifton Street remains closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queens Street, with both on-slip and off-slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street closed,” they added.