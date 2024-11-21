Cyclist dies after collision with lorry in Belfast

Police confirmed that the cyclist, who was in his 50s, died at the scene. PICTURE: PACEMAKER BELFAST

A cyclist has died after a collision with a lorry in north Belfast this morning.

Police confirmed that the man, who was in his 50s, died at the scene.

“Shortly before 7.50am, it was reported that a lorry and a cyclist were involved in the collision,” a police spokesperson said.

“The man, who was the cyclist, sadly passed away at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“Clifton Street remains closed in both directions between Carlisle Circus and North Queens Street, with both on-slip and off-slip onto the Westlink at Clifton Street closed,” they added.