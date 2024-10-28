Criticism of PSNI ‘inconsistency’ in response to anti-Catholic loyalist anthems

A Policing Board member has raised fresh concerns over “inconsistencies” by the PSNI in their approach to anti-Catholic anthems played by loyalist bands.

Mark H Durkan was speaking after the PSNI said they are not treating the playing of sectarian tunes at a unionist “cultural day” as a hate incident because “no offensive lyrics are sung”.

The latest police statement comes two weeks after the force decided that no criminal offences were committed at separate loyalist gatherings during which sectarian songs were sung, with footage later posted online.

Loyalist anthems including the ‘Billy Boys’ and ‘No Pope of Rome’ were played during a recent event hosted at Belvoir Activity Centre, in south Belfast.

The Belfast City Council-owned centre is operated by charitable social enterprise, GLL.

Organised by Pride of Lagan Valley Flute Band, the event included several bands from across the north.

During the event a selection of sectarian tunes were played by Portadown Defenders Flute Band, including the ‘Billy Boys’, which includes the line “we’re up to our knees in Fenian blood’'.

The band also played ‘No Pope of Rome’, which mocks the Catholic faith, and includes the hate-filled lyrics “No, no Pope of Rome, no chapels to sadden my eyes, no nuns and no priests, no Rosary beads, every day is the Twelfth of July”.

In a statement a PSNI spokeswoman said: “Police have viewed this post on social media and are not treating this as a hate incident as no offensive lyrics are sung.

“As of today’s date, there have been no reports to police concerning this post,” she added.

In recent weeks police have been proactive in tackling sectarianism directed at other faith groups linked to minority communities.

The latest PSNI statement came as Belfast City Council said “no breach of booking terms and conditions” were identified in relation to the Belvoir event.

“We are currently reviewing conditions of hire for all our venues, including our leisure centres, to ensure they are shared and inclusive spaces for everyone,” a spokesman said.

Mr Durkan said there needs to be dedicated legislation to deal with hate crime.

“This approach from the PSNI raises further questions around inconsistencies in the way these matters are handled and what does and doesn’t constitute an offence,” he said.

“I think the public would be shocked that music like this, with well-known connotations, could be played in a council-owned venue, with no action taken by any of the parties involved.

“This again highlights the need for stand-alone hate crime legislation to clearly define the law, but also to inform how police handle incidents like this.”

Concerns were raised earlier this month after the PSNI said music played by loyalist bands and sectarian singing at a Co Derry social club were not criminal offences.

There had been calls for action after loyalists were filmed chanting ‘F*** the Pope and Virgin Mary’ at a social club linked to Irish league soccer club Coleraine FC in August.

Footage also emerged of a song glorifying the UVF being sung from a stage.

During the event a Scottish band also played a sectarian melody including ‘No Pope of Rome’, while some by-standers sang the offensive lyrics.

Weeks later a loyalist band was filmed playing the same anti-Catholic anthem at a parade in Co Down.

Hillhaven Flute Band played the tune during a parade in Banbridge last month.

Some bystanders appeared to sing along as ‘No Pope of Rome’ was played.