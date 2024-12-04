Court to rule on Bloody Sunday Soldier F trial on Friday

Michael McKinney (right), pictured with fellow Bloody Sunday families' member, John Kelly, said he was determined to continue the campaign for justice for his brother and all the victims. PIC COLM LENAGHAN

A decision on whether or not former Bloody Sunday paratrooper Soldier F will stand trial for murder will be announced on Friday.

Michael McKinney, a brother of victim William McKinney, said his family has been told Mr Justice Fowler will deliver his ruling at Belfast Crown Court on an application that the murder case against him be dismissed.

Mr Justice Fowler will also rule on whether or not the anonymity granted to Soldier F following Bloody Sunday will be lifted.

The Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has told Mr McKinney’s family that the court will deliver its ruling on a request by Soldier F’s lawyers that he be allowed to continue to give evidence from behind a screen at the same hearing.

Soldier F is accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday when the British parachute regiment shot 13 men and teenagers dead during an anti-internment march in Derry on January 30 1972.

A 14th victim, John Johnston died four months later from the injuries he sustained when he was also shot by the regiment.

The only former soldier to face a murder trial arising out of Bloody Sunday, Soldier F is accused of murdering Mr McKinney and James Wray.

Both men were gunned down at Glenfada Park in Derry’s Bogside when the Parachute Regiment opened fire on the anti-internment march. The former soldier also faces five attempted murder charges.

In June, Soldier F’s legal team applied for the case to be dropped on the grounds that there was an “insufficiency of evidence” against their client. The July hearing at Belfast Crown Court also heard defence evidence from former PSNI assistant chief constable, Alan McQuillan that the New IRA could seek to target the former soldier.

Mr McKinney told The Irish News that he and all the Bloody Sunday families have fought a long campaign for justice for the victims.

He said he hoped that their campaign for justice for his brother and fellow-victim, Jim Wray would continue.

“We all hope there are no more delays and the case can go ahead; time is an important factor here.

“We know all the Bloody Sunday families and the people of Derry and Ireland are behind us in this and we will keep fighting until we get justice for our brother,” Mr McKinney said.