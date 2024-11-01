Court hears victim of Belfast attack with weightlifting bar is partially blind and confined to wheelchair

A man beaten with a weightlifting bar during a suspected drug-fuelled attack at a flat in Belfast has been left partially blinded and remains in a wheelchair, a court has heard.

Police revealed the victim spent a year in hospital with serious head injuries.

Details emerged as one of three men accused of taking part in the assault at Bradbury Place in the south of the city mounted a fresh application for bail.

Twenty-year-old Thomas Connolly, of no fixed abode, denies a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He claims to have slept through the entire incident after binging on ecstasy and cocaine.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the victim and three defendants were all together in an apartment at Tollgate House from August 23 last year.

Another man believed to have been present alerted security about an altercation in the early hours of the following morning.

A detective alleged: “During that time the three defendants continued to beat the injured party, using the metal handle of a dumbbell and a brush shaft.”

The victim was taken to Royal Victoria Hospital to undergo emergency surgery for a severe bleed to the brain.

“He remained in hospital for a year, he’s just recently been discharged and he’s (now) in a wheelchair,” the detective disclosed.

“He has lost sight in one eye and struggles to form a full sentence.”

Connolly and his two co-accused were arrested as they attempted to flee from the scene of the attack, according to police.

He claims to know nothing about what happened because he had passed out at the time.

Defence lawyers argued that he should now be released from custody to obtain medical help for a range of vulnerabilities.

Barrister Sean Mullan told the court Connolly suffers from ADHD, learning difficulties and has a low IQ.

Adjourning the case, District Judge George Conner said he wanted more time to consider medical reports obtained for the bail application.

He stressed: “I need to know the public can be properly protected and that Mr Connolly can receive the help he needs from medical professionals.”