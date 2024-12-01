Couple with baby confronted by man armed with blade in Co Antrim break-in

A couple with a young baby were confronted by a knife-wielding burglar in their Co Antrim home.

The break-in happened in the Laurel Park area of Ahoghill in the early hours of Saturday.

A man armed with a blade approached the rear of the property shortly before 4am while the male occupant was outside.

The man swung the knife at the householder, with the blade striking the wall of the property and breaking off.

The intruder forced his way into the house through the back door, pushing past a female occupant before grabbing a mobile phone and cash and running off.

He returned minutes later and entered the kitchen where the couple were standing holding their baby.

The man took more items from the kitchen counter before making off through a nearby alleyway.

He is described as a white male of thin build, and was wearing a grey tracksuit with a ‘snood’ covering his face, and a hood up.