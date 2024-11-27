Councillors back calls for public inquiry into Creeslough explosion

The scene of devastation at Cresslough, Co Donegal

Donegal County Council has passed a motion calling on the next Irish government to establish a public inquiry into the Creeslough explosion within its first 100 days in office.

Independent councillor Frank McBrearty’s motion received unanimous support at Monday’s full meeting.

He said: “Why did this happen and who is to blame? Those are the two most important questions that must be answered by the state.

“Of course, there are many other questions that need answering and only a public inquiry can establish these.”

Several bereaved family members and survivors of the blast were in the council chamber as the motion was passed.

The blast, which killed 10 people, happened at a service station in the village on October 7 2022.

Counsellors who work for Accord, the Catholic marriage care service, have expressed their heartfelt sympathy, solidarity and prayerful support to the community of Cresslough following last Friday's blast tragedy, which claimed 10 lives. Picture by An Garda Siochana /PA Wire

The victims - four men, three women, two teenagers and a five-year-old girl - were from the village or surrounding areas.

They were Robert Garwe and his five-year-old daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe, Catherine O’Donnell and her 13-year-old son James Monaghan, Jessica Gallagher, Martin McGill, James O’Flaherty, Martina Martin, Hugh Kelly and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

A Garda investigation is ongoing.

Last month, several bereaved family members and survivors met ministers and reiterated calls on the Irish government to set up a public inquiry, which would run concurrently with the ongoing police investigation.